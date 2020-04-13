WATCH: Joey Mulinaro Impersonates Coach O, Talks Ideal Date

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The news came down a week and a half ago about Ed Orgeron and wife Kelly filing for a divorce after 23 years of marriage.

Joey Mulinaro is an up and coming young impersonator via Barstool Sports on Instagram and he posted this hilarious imitation dating profile video of how he imagines Coach O would act and sound.

#GeauxTigahs the bachelor edition. How spot-on was that? This kid clearly has talent.

