WATCH: Janoris Jenkins Says TB Bucs Have to Prove it on the Field

The NFC South is STAKED with tons of talent and earlier this week New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins joined the crew of 'Good Morning Football' on the NFL Network.

Janoris talks about his time in the league, joining the New Orleans Saints, playing the position of CB, his toughest covers, and much more.

Jenkins joined the Saints late last season after being waived by the New York Giants and played in just two games recording an interception. This past off-season the two-sides came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension with the soon to be 32-year-old. The extension was for two years and $16.75 million dollars.

Between him and young star cornerback Marshon Lattimore they should formulate one of the best duos in the NFL and they're going to need to be if they want to help slow some of the NFC South's prolific offenses.

In his career, the "Jackrabbit" has 23 interceptions, seven touchdowns, 106 passes defended, 467 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and has only not played 14 or more games a season in his career once.

It's great to have a veteran leader to pair with Lattimore, Marcus Williams, PJ Williams, and company this season. He and Malcolm Jenkins should set an incredible example for the younger talent on the defensive side of the football for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

