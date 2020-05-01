WATCH: Jameis Winston’s Virtual Introductory Press Conference

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting QB Jameis Winston has signed an incredibly cheap deal to become a New Orleans Saint.

Early this week Winston met virtually with the local media for the first time and answered questions regarding why he chose the Saints, being humbled, what he's hoping to accomplish this season, learning from Drew Brees, and much more.

Give it a watch via the New Orleans Saints on YouTube:

