WATCH: Jameis Winston Adds Boxing to Off-Season Workouts

One of the savviest moves this NFL off-season was when the New Orleans Saints acquired former Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. A guy who led the league in passing yards in 2019 (5,109), threw 33 touchdowns but also 30 interceptions.

Winston took it upon himself to reach out to the Saints about signing with them, so perhaps it wasn't savviness on the side of New Orleans but on the side of Jameis. He wanted to turn his career around and take it in a new direction. From a guy who had shown up to training camp out of shape in the past, to being an absolute turnover machine, now he's making positive strides to put himself in the best position possible to be successful in the future.

He underwent the Lasik eye-treatment, he's begun eating vegan part-time to help with his diet, and how about the maturity to take way less money than he could have gotten to learn under Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

Now, you can add a new type of workout to the list of positive strides Winston has already taken this off-season to help him on and off the field. He's begun to incorporate boxing workouts into his off-season training.

Here's a video from Jameis Winston himself via ESPN Ringside on Twitter:

Boxing workouts are an incredible combination of strength and cardiovascular and are extremely helpful when it comes to playing a sport like football. This is just another great step in the right direction for Winston as who I feel will be the Saints QB of the future for the next decade.

