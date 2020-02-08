[WATCH] Former Lafayette High Track Star Breaks World Record

Former Lafayette High track star, Mondo Duplantis, is breaking records at the Copernicus Cup in Poland.

This after jumping 6.17 meter in the pole vault.

His record-breaking run can be seen here:

Duplantis tells World Athletics, “It’s something that I wanted since I was 3 years old, It’s a big year, but it’s a good way to start it.”

Duplantis completed his last season at LSU before deciding to go pro ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932.

LSU shares their congratulations for Duplantis on their twitter page writing #ForeverLSU.