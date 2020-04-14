WATCH: Former Cajuns FB/TE Nick Ralston Pulls Truck

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football program has several members of the 2019 team that are staying in shape despite the current state of a pandemic the nation is in.

What are they staying in shape for? A chance to realize a dream and play in the National Football League.

Graduate transfer Nick Ralston is in that boat and after a solid 2019 campaign he'll be looking to impress scouts and the NFL powers that be after the 2020 Draft. He'll most likely only get a shot as an undrafted free-agent but nonetheless if that opportunity comes knocking he'll be ready.

The TE/FB showed off his sheer strength via his Twitter account this past weekend by sharing a video of him pulling a truck:

This is incredible and I really hope this kid gets a shot at the league, granted that organized football is actually able to happen this coming season...

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook