Watch: Former Cajun OG Kevin Dotson Pulls a Truck

When you have the NFL Draft upcoming at the end of this month and you're an NFL prospect you HAVE to continue to work out, quarantine be damned.

So, how is Kevin Dotson getting his strength work in? Apparently, it's by pulling a pickup truck according to NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter:

That's pretty darn impressive if you ask me. You also get a little Patrick Queen workout in there from the tweet thread as well, former LSU linebacker and NFL Draft prospect himself.

