Win, lose, or even draw it's just great to have football back and more specifically fantasy football back in the mix for 2020.

Every Tuesday myself and Spencer Urquhart aka 'The Guru' bring you The Fantasy Football Lounge presented by Legends on The Word With G 5-6p CT.

This season we've added a video element to the show in which we'll bring you week in and week out, shot by Videos Creative's Dustin Webb to give you a behind the scenes look at the show, much like this:

Now, there were many injuries in week one too many key players around the league Spencer and I discussed:

Speaking of injuries, how about the reaction to the Michael Thomas update...

Very somber on the tone when it comes to Thomas but hopefully he won't miss too much time. The most important thing is to make sure he stays healthy.

Some of the fun Spencer and I have is making season-long or weekly bets which we call 'paper bets'. One of our season-long bets revolved around which quarterback will have a better fantasy year, Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones. Can you guess which side of the paper bet I'm on?

I mean, just look at my shirt, you already know.

Next, it's the best day of the week to talk about players you can look to bolster your roster in 'Waiver Wire Tuesday'

Part two...

Finally, we looked ahead to week two in the NFL to try and locate some favorable or non-favorable match-ups fantasy-wise.

