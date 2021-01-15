The New Orleans Saints dominated the Chicago Bears in 'Slime-Time' last weekend to move onto the NFC's Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

With the win, this set the stage for the trilogy, another epic showdown by two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the position one last time before Drew Brees possibly rides off into the broadcast booth...

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week the Emotional Saints Fan reacts to Mitchell or 'Bitchell' Trubisky being named the N-V-P of the 'Slime-Time' Nickelodeon game, which was pretty cool by the way. Also, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson getting under the skin of another Bears trash WR, who might he get to this week, facing Tompa Brady and the Bucs, and much more.

This is clearly the game with the most intrigue this weekend as the two legends run it back yet one more time.

In case you missed it, check it out here as we have some fun continuing with the 2020/2021 playoff push. Let's hope we can keep it going into next week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook