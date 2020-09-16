WATCH: Ed Orgeron Weekly Press Conference, Team Progressing

It's a new week and that means we're a week closer to September 26th when the LSU Tigers open up their 2020 season and National Title defense against Mississippi State at home.

On Tuesday head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media to give us an update on how his team has been looking during practice, how QB Myles Brennan has been progressing along with the rest of the offense, and the new defense with Bo Pelini.

Coach O said it's been weird not playing football while watching other college teams play, how his team has dealt with the coronavirus, having Neil Farrel back, Tyler Shelvin considering it, what he's been most excited about, and much more.

In addition, he dug into the defense and shared his thought about where they're strong and where they need to improve a bit, and what the team does during the National Anthem.

In case you missed it, check it out here via TigerDetails on YouTube:

I'm excited about the LSU Tigers season upcoming while they're undoubtedly going to take a step or two back they should still be pretty competitive in the SEC this season.

