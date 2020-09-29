It's a new week and the LSU Tigers will be looking to recover after a 44-34 setback to the Mississippi State Bulldogs as quarterback K.J. Costello hung up over 600 passing yards on their secondary.

Ed Orgeron met with the media and opened up the press conference recapping the loss and takes the blame for what happened on the field and how they move on from this opening season loss.

The team didn't have top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr and in turn, had to play a lot of younger players that were a little bit out of their element in their first college football action.

Coach O continues to talk about how well Jabrill Cox played, the performance of quarterback Myles Brennan, and the game that wide receiver Terrace Marshall played on Saturday.

In addition, Orgeron talks about battening down the hatches and really focusing in on fixing things that went wrong with in game one and moving on to facing Vanderbilt this coming week.

The Vanderbilt Commodores fought hard in their first game as they faced 10th ranked Texas A&M and lost 17-12.

Finally, coach got into some things they can specifically do better like running the football early and often, improving the offensive line play, and about Bo Pellini's first game coaching under Coach O.

