It's a new week and that finally means that it's game week as the Tigers will play host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 2:30p.

Orgeron opens up the press conference by letting us know that running back Chris Curry and linebacker Damone Clark will be receiving the number 18 jersey for two of the leaders of the football team.

As far as the number seven jersey goes that prestigious honor went to safety Jacoby Stevens.

In addition, the program also handed out three scholarships to players they felt were deserving, tune into the video below to find out who got put on scholarship.

On Tuesday head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media to give us an update on how his team has been looking during practice, gearing up for their 10-game SEC schedule facing Mississippi State right off the bat, and detailing the challenges the Bulldogs present.

Coach O gave us a COVID update, saying they'll be testing three times a week, talks up Myles Brennan, respects him working while he waits, and loves his leadership entangibles, and how people are doubting this team talking about all the talent that they lost.

Finally, coach gets into a lot more throughout his conversation with the media including not hearing anything about Tyler Shelvin who has opted out but hoped he might return.

In case you missed it, check it out here via TigerDetails on YouTube:

