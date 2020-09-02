Things continually got more difficult for the LSU football program this week as two of their main pieces to the puzzle have opted out of the upcoming 2020 season.

Offensively the best wide receiver in college football Ja'Marr Chase is out and on the defensive side of the football defensive tackle, Tyler Shelvin has also decided to sit out to focus on the NFL Draft as well.

On Tuesday head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media to give us an update on how his team has been looking during practice, his thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin opting out, and who's going to need to step up to replace them.

In addition, he talked about the beginning of the season, his team dealing with COVID-19, and much more.

In case you missed it, check it out here via TigerDetails on YouTube:

