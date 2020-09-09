WATCH: Ed Orgeron Weekly Press Conference, Building Blocks

It's a new week and that means we're a week closer to September 26th when the LSU Tigers open up their 2020 season and National Title defense against Mississippi State at home.

On Tuesday head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media to give us an update on how his team has been looking during practice and their first 'Tell the Truth Monday' of the season after their first big scrimmage or preseason game number one.

Coach O stated that they made the scrimmage as much like a game-type situation as possible, he found out what they're good at, what they need to improve upon, TE Arik Gilbert made some big plays, QB Myles Brennan looked sharp and much more.

In addition, he talked about the beginning of the season, the running back group, how the program's recruits have been doing of late, the issues involved around recruiting with the pandemic, and so much more.

In case you missed it, check it out here via TigerDetails on YouTube:

