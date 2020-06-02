WATCH: Ed Orgeron on Tigers D, Position Battles, and More

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The LSU Tigers are looking for a bit of a resurgence on the defensive side of the football and returning to more of their usual DBU ways after allowing the 27th most points per game in 2019 (21.2 ppg).

On Tuesday Orgeron made an appearance on Off The Bench with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge to address his defense and much more.

Coach O is very excited about what the team has returning and coming in on the defensive side of the football as he mentions the evolution of safety JaCoby Stevens and expectations for young CB Cordale Flott.

In addition, he details some position battles that he's anticipating moving into the summer and just when they might be able to get back into training together as a full-fledged football team.

Finally, the guys get into which players on the team Orgeron holds in high regard in terms of leaders and what that means for the team moving forward into 2020.

In case you missed the conversation you can relive it via Off The Bench on YouTube:

It's very encouraging to hear that Coach O is so excited about this defense. It'll be interesting to see how that side of the football performs without long-time defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Additionally, how they'll do under new DC Bo Pelini and what kind of edge he'll bring to that group.