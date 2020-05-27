WATCH: Ed Orgeron on his Destin Trip, Football Returning and More

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tiger Nation was out in full force in Destin, FL over Memorial Day weekend as Coach O enjoyed some family time out by the beach as many people did which you can read more about here.

On Wednesday Orgeron made an appearance on Off The Bench with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge.

Coach Orgeron addressed his stroll through Destin and how he took many pictures with any and all Tiger fans that stopped him to say hello, Also, he talked about returning to football activities beginning in June, different battles the team has going on, the impact of returning players, Derek Stingley potentially playing offense, and much more.

In case you missed the conversation you can relive it via Off The Bench on YouTube:

It's great to hear that the Tigers are going to get back to football activities here soon and very interesting that he mentioned the potential of CB Derek Stingley making an appearance on both sides of the ball in 2021.

Personally, I would enjoy the Tigers putting in a package for Stingley to showcase his athletic abilities on both sides of the football.

Would you like to see Stingley play both offense and defense in 2021? For all intents and purposes he'll enter the NFL Draft after that 2021 season which will be his junior year.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook