Watch: Did Drew Brees Tell Jameis Winston “This Is Your Team Now”?

In what appears to be Drew Brees' final football game, emotions were running high throughout the New Orleans Saints organization and their fanbase.

Brees threw three interceptions and 1 touchdown, while New Orleans's other touchdown was thrown by backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Although Winston is not under contract next season, head coach Sean Payton has stated he wants Jameis back with the team next season, and potentially, become the heir apparent to Brees at quarterback.

You may have missed the moment late in the FOX broadcast when Brees told Winston something.

Did Brees say, "This is your team now?" Or is Barstool just having fun.

When Brees missed 4 games this season due to fractured ribs and a punctured lung, Taysom Hill started at quarterback, while Winston remained on the sideline.

As the closing minutes were ticking off the clock in his final game, if Brees actually did tell Winston, "This is your team now", it's a telling moment.

