Watch Drew Brees Look Back Into The Superdome One Last Time Before Calling It A Career

This was it for Drew Brees.

It was always "Super Bowl or bust" for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and as the season ended and the playoffs heated up, so did the reports on this being the last season for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Before the divisional playoff game between the Saints and the Bucs, FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer confirmed that this would be the last ride for Drew Brees.

Unfortunately, the Saints' QB didn't have the best farewell as the Saints fell 30-20 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting eliminated from the playoffs and ending their season.

As Brees trotted off the field, he seemed to confirm those reports that this would be his swan song when he took one final look back before heading into the tunnel.

There will be plenty to say about Drew's career in the weeks and months to come, but for now, let's just enjoy this final look at a man who has done so much for the city of New Orleans, the state of Louisiana, and the entire Who Dat Nation.

Thank you, Drew.