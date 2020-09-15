Watch: Coach Billy Napier Interview on Paul Finebaum Show [Video]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier appeared on a number of media platforms yesterday, including ESPN's Paul Finebaum Show.

Napier shared his love for the Acadiana area and program, and explained why he turned down an offer from Mississippi State to stay in Lafayette and continue as the head coach of Louisiana.

He detailed the impact his late father, a long time high school football coach, had on his perspective.

In addition, Napier detailed his career to this point, the state of the Ragin' Cajuns program, and much more.

If you missed it, it's worth watching now.

Napier has a lot of love for the local community and entire Louisiana athletic department.

Appearing on a Nationally televised and syndicated sports radio program to share his feelings about the area is great recruiting for this region, and not just in college football.