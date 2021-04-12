If this doesn't warm your heart then I don't know what will.

Yanet Lopez who works at Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary in Edmond, Oklahoma recently passed her U.S. Citizenship test, and the students at the school were so excited for her, they lined up and cheered "USA" as she walked through the halls.

Principal Michelle Anderson tells Foxla.com that "Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!"

A few days ago, the entire school decided they would start Ms. Lopez's day off in a big way by lining the halls in the school to congratulate her as she got to work.

Pretty great to watch as the kids begin to chant "USA, USA" to congratulate Mr. Lopez on her new US Citizenship.