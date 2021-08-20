Watch: Brewers Broadcasters Hilarious Interpretation Between Male and Female Fan [Video]

In the 2010 film Date Night, Steve Carrell and Tina Fey play bored married couple Phil and Claire Foster.

They play, "What's their story?" while on dates. The point is to make up a backstory for other couples who are out on dates, hoping to make each other laugh.

Depending on how a baseball game is playing out, that's not a bad concept to bring to a broadcast.

Milwaukee Brewers broadcasters Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder did something similar, but instead of a backstory, just gave a full improv conversation of what a male Brewers fan was saying to a female Cardinals fan.

It was spot-on. And hilarious.

MLB needs more of this in the broadcast booth.

If you never saw Date Night...

