WATCH: Are You Ready for Ragin’ Cajuns Football?

It seems like an eternity since the Ragin' Cajuns 2019 season ended in a Lending Tree Bowl victory over Miami of Ohio and that game was actually played January 2020.

There was a huge question mark heading into this season with the coronavirus pandemic upon us. Terror and confusion swept across the nation as sports as a whole came to a crashing halt.

Racial and social injustice was brought to a boiling point when the murder of George Floyd occurred and the nation needed to stand together united against the racial and social unjust in this world.

But here we are, through it all sports have slowly began to return and college football returns to Lafayette on Saturday when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the number 23 team in the country, the Iowa State Cyclones.

There have been new protocols put in place for players, coaches, staff, media members, and fans to follow.

There have been unity walks by the student-athletes, peaceful protests by the community, and a lot of prayers for those working on the front line trying to combat this virus.

Who knows exactly when we'll be able to head out to Cajun Field to catch a game but I will tell you this, it'll be great to see this program back on the football field together and united on Saturdays.

The Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter account shared this hype video heading into the 2020 season, check it out and try and tell me you're not pumped up about UL football.

All the best to Coach Billy Napier and the team for this coming season. Stay safe and God bless.

