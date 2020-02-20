Washington’s Spring Antique Fair & Yard Sale is April 17-19

The town of Washington is famous for their semi annual Spring Antique Fair and Yard Sale, among other things. You can get ready for some shopping fun in one of Louisiana's most beautiful and unique small towns. Activities will be held at the historic Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall in the heart of Washington, off I-49 at exit 25. Things get kicked off on Friday, April 17, and continue in and around Washington through Sunday, April 19. The fair and yard sale will be open from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm each day.

Over 200 dealers and vendors from around the state and the country will be set up on six acres at the historic Old Schoolhouse, which is the only antique mall in Louisiana listed on the National Historic Register The Antique Fair and Yard Sale are held every year in April and October.