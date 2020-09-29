Washington-Marion Cancels Season, Sam Houston Reduces Schedule

A third Southwest Louisiana high school has been forced to cancels its respective 2020 football season, while another will play a limited schedule.

Washington Marion has canceled its 2020 football season, due to the damage sustained from Hurricane Laura, while Sam Houston has decided to play a 5-game schedule.

Last week, LaGrange High School canceled its high school football season.

All three schools are located in Calcasieu Parish, which took a massive hit from Hurricane Laura

In addition, Washington-Marion head football coach Toriano Williams resigned Monday morning, after guiding the school to a 1-9 record last season, his only one with the program.

Elton High School canceled its season earlier due to a lack of players, some of which were caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Washington-Marion, LaGrange, and Elton are the only two Southwest Louisiana high schools that have canceled their respective seasons at this time.

The high school football season is scheduled to begin this week for most schools around the state.

Washington-Marion and LaGrange, are both members of District 4-4A.

The decision by the two schools also affects every other team on its schedule, including four teams from the Acadiana area, Eunice, Crowley, North Vermilion, and Rayne, who were all slated to face one of them, with North Vermilion and Rayne scheduled to take on both.

Sam Houston, members of District 3-5A, along with such schools as Acadiana, Southside, and Comeaux, will now play a limited schedule.

Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by Hurricane Laura and we wish everyone there the very best of luck in the recovery process.

We send out our well-wishes to all concerned.