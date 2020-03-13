Wash Your Hands to ‘Tee Nah Nah’

All we've heard over the last few weeks is "wash your hands."

It's understandable given the environment. Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from illnesses.

You've probably heard that you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, perhaps singing "Happy Birthday" while you do so.

Boring!

There have been lots of different ideas as to what songs you could sing along to so your hand-washing task is more enjoyable.

Look no more. We have figured out the one and only song you'll ever need -- "Tee Nah Nah" by Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition. And we've put it to graphics to show you how you should be properly washing your hands.

You're welcome and make sure you share this with your friends and family.

Now go wash your hands.