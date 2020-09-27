What you say times how many times you say it, is the basis for any effective advertising campaign. From the selling of a Buick to a box of Q-tips, the message should be clear and often. Sometimes creative advertising masterminds do their jobs so well, Americans can't stop thinking about their creative genius.

Oscar Mayer Bologna was officially etched into our memories forever when in 1974, an ad for Oscar Mayer featured an adorable 4-year-old Andy Lambros holding a fishing rod and sandwich while singing "My bologna has a first name, it's 'O-S-C-A-R'....

Alka Seltzer introduced "Speedy" in 1951 but in 1976 the animated character came on television singing "Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is" and Americans bought it.

There have been many commercial jingles that could have been pop songs they were so popular, by the same token, there have been pop songs that became hits because of commercials.

In the 21st century, modern technology allows us to fast-forward through commercials on radio and television. Maybe that's because we haven't had a commercial to touch every emotional cell in our bodies like the Coca-Cola legendary ad exclaiming, "I'd like to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony". Or an ad like Clairol's early 80s television commercial featuring a beautiful woman dancing through a restaurant while singing, "I'm gonna wash that gray right out of my hair".

A great commercial sticks with you forever, just as a favorite song might. Reminding you where you were and what you were going through at a certain stage of your life. Hearing old radio and television commercials can bring back an abundance of memories, and all in just 30 seconds.

Here are a few advertising gems, old and not so old, national and local, that will take you back to a world before face masks.

Oscar Mayer Bologna

Kart Ranch (Lafayette)

Band-Aid

Alka Seltzer

McDonalds

Clairol

Chili's

Coca-Cola

Burger Tyme (Local)

Dr. Pepper

Oscar Mayer