Walmart Launches High-Tech ‘Pickup Tower’ Vending Machine At Pinhook Location [Video]

In an effort to save customers time, Walmart has announced the arrival of a giant 16-foot high-tech Pickup Tower at the Lafayette Supercenter at 2428 W Pinhook Road.

So what is this Pickup Tower exactly? Well, it's kind of like a giant vending machine that can fill your online order in seconds.

Here's how the Walmart Pickup Towers Work:

1. Choose the items you want to buy at Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.

2. When the items arrive at the store, an employee loads it into the Pickup Tower, and you receive a notification letting you know your order is ready.

3. When you arrive at the store, go to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone.

Lafayette Store Manager Reginald Guillory says in the official press release that the Pickup Tower is "simple and easy to use, the Pickup Tower will save Lafayette customers time when shopping at Walmart. We’re excited to bring this new innovation into our store and bring added convenience to shoppers’ busy lives.”