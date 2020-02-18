Walmart Employee Shows No Emotion In Ads For Store [PHOTOS]

I love her.

Walmart seems to allow its stores to run their own social media page(s) and I love that they do this.

Meet Charlene, she works at a Walmart store in Maryland and her photos are going viral after Facebook found her and fell in love with her.

Charlene seems to show NO EMOTION in her photos, which are posted on the stores Facebook page.

It doesn't matter what she is displaying or where she is in the store, you get the same look each and every time. Some have even suggested that Charlene resembles "Grumpy Cat" who we all fell in love with a few years back.

In any case, I love her and now I want to visit the store in Maryland to meet her. Enjoy some of the photos below.