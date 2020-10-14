Waiver Wire Wed., The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 6

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, week six begins a day late because COVID-19 pushed back the TEN-BUF game to Tuesday night and therefore the waiver-wire now will open on Thursday morning instead of its usual Wednesday morning.

This week the New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara, DK Metcalf, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week six.

QUARTERBACKS

Andy Dalton, DAL vs. ARI-1% Owned

It's absolutely terrible with what happened to Dak Prescott this past weekend... He was having another very good offensive year, mainly because the defense has been so poor, but nevertheless, he was still making things happen. Now, Andy Dalton will get the opportunity to revive his playing career after signing a small deal to be a backup for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys sport one of the most prolific offenses averaging 488 yards per game and 381 passing yards per game, both lead the league. I'm not anticipating Dalton will put up Prescott like numbers but with all the weapons I think Dalton has the ability to still be fantasy relevant within this offense, the most talented offense he's had the opportunity to quarterback in his career.

Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. HOU-42% Owned

TanneTHRILL delivered the goods once again on Tuesday night as he took advantage of a banged-up Buffalo Bills as he hung a 30 burger and the Titans remained undefeated. He gives the ability to run or pass and he's now got his number one target back with AJ Brown. In addition, he's got a good match-up at home against a middle of the road Houston Texans defense.

RUNNING BACKS

Tony Pollard, DAL (29% Owned), Jamaal Williams, GB (23% Owned), Benny Snell, PIT (18% Owned)

Looking over the waiver-wire this week there doesn't seem to be much out there that will make an immediate impact this week, I'm sure there will be some random outlier performance somewhere. In the meantime, I would suggest that if you're an owner of Zeke Elliott, Aaron Jones or James Conner go grab their immediate backup and stash him on your bench for safekeeping. Alexander Mattison is the obvious one here but keeping to the rules of the column he's just over 50% owned and it's eligible but if he's out there go scoop him up.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk, ARI at DAL-44% Owned

So, if you're seeing a trend throughout the last couple of weeks basically start anyone against the Atlanta Falcons or the Dallas Cowboys defense. Okay, not just ANYONE, they've got to have some talent and Kirk has that within a very good offense. DeAndre Hopkins dominates the touches within this offense but with Dallas being ranked 31st against opposing WRs I'd look to add Kirk as a bye-week flex plug-in.

Laviska Shenault, JAX vs. DET-43% Owned

This young rookie has been fun to watch this season within the Jacksonville offense, I like his talent and the way that the Jags are using him whether it being catching passes or occasionally running the football. Over the last three weeks, Shenault has 6, 6, and 8 targets with 5, 5, and 7 catches with over 11 fantasy points the last two weeks. He's not a guy you should expect to BOOM but he seems to be developing a steady floor for flex consideration.

Preston Williams, MIA vs. NYJ-38% Owned

Holy moly, it's about time that Preston Williams had a breakout game, after all the preseason hype surrounding Williams he has been a major disappointment this season. Now, outside of very deep leagues, you probably didn't reap the benefits of his strong game on Sunday and normally I wouldn't look much into this but he's got a great match-up against the Jets this coming week. The Jets rank 17th against opposing WRs so again if you're in need of a flex option I would potentially look Preston Williams way.

Chase Claypool, PIT vs. CLE-14% Owned

Y'all didn't think I was going to forget about Chase Claypool, did you? Claypool won't have this type of game again this season with four, yes FOUR touchdowns but he's still a very talented rookie WR. Diontae Johnson has been a disappointment this season based on the injuries he continues to suffer that take him out of games and leave owners very frustrated. If he continues to deal with injuries then Claypool will continue to eat into his hold on the number two receiver spot within that Pittsburgh offense.

