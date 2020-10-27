Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 8

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, it's week eight and the playoffs are closer than you think. It's either time to kick it into high gear, make a trade, or begin to look ahead to set yourself up for success.

This week the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Deshaun Watson, David Johnson, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, James Robinson, Antonio Gibson, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week eight.

QUARTERBACKS

Derek Carr, LVR @ CLE-(35% Owned)

Carr has quietly been a consistent contributor at the QB position this season and is averaging 25 fantasy points per game. I like his match-up this week against Cleveland. In addition, if you're looking ahead he's got a great schedule, for the most part, the rest of the fantasy football season. If you're looking for more consistent play at your QB spot, take on some Derek Carr.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR vs. ATL-(31% Owned) *TNF*

Which quarterback is playing the Atlanta Falcons defense this week... OH, it's Teddy Bridgewater, grab him and feel good about plugging him in for a solid week of production this week. Easy one here, hopefully, he does what he should do against the Falcons.

RUNNING BACKS

J.D. Mckissic, WSH vs. DAL (33% Owned)

Antonio Gibson continues to be the sexy name for the Washington Football Team and especially after a breakout game in week 7 but quietly Mckissic continues to have a consistent floor. He's heading to a buy but always someone good to keep around.

Zack Moss, BUF vs. NE (37% Owned)

If you've been sitting on and waiting for Zack Moss to do something, anything this season you were slightly pleased with the uptick he received in week 7. Moss recorded 10+ fantasy points for the first time since week 1 and might be in more of a timeshare with Devin Singletary moving forward. He's a low ceiling play but you're hoping he'll record his first rushing touchdown of the season before too long.

La'Mical Perine, NYJ @ KC (18% Owned)

I know Frank Gore is there in NY but with how poor this team is, they're going to begin trending towards seeing exactly what they have or don't have in La'Mical Perine. The youth movement is coming and yes it's the New York Jets offense I get it but if you're in need of a running back who will get some volume look Perine's way.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. LVR-(0.2% Owned)

Hollywood Rashard Higgins is becoming the man in Cleveland. With Odell Beckham Jr. lost for the season with a torn ACL and Jarvis Landry basically held together with duct tape at this point turn to Hollywood Higgins. He and Baker Mayfield have been together for the last three years and they seem to have a good connection whenever he's ever gotten an opportunity to play. In week 7 he hauled in six passes from Mayfield for a cool 110 yards, let's hope this production keeps up, we do know the opportunity is certainly going to be there and that's what we like.

Cole Beasley, BUF vs. NE-(42% Owned)

Holy smokes, how about Beasley cooking this past weekend having one of his best games ever with 11, yes 11 total catches for 112 yards against a poor Jets defense. Now, he'll be facing a tougher defense in the New England Patriots but he's still someone Josh Allen relies on heavily within this offense especially with John Brown missing so much time. The volume should continue to be there for Bease and he should still be considered a solid flex play moving forward.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ SEA (20% Owned)

Gosh, you've got to feel bad for the San Francisco 49ers, well if you're a Saints fan I'm sure you don't but still, no one likes seeing players get injured. Deeboo Samuel was the latest injury casualty to the WR room and that paves the way for talented rookie Brandon Aiyuk to really shine. Aiyuk has shown the ability to be dynamic this year and the 49ers are playing the Seattle Seahawks defense this week which ranks dead last against opposing wide-outs this season.

TIGHT END

Richard Rogers, PHI vs. DAL (4% Owned)

No Dallas Goedert, no Zach Ertz that means tons of Richard Rogers and we know Carson Wentz loves his tight ends. Also, he's facing the Dallas Cowboys secondary, if you need a bye week replacement at TE look Rogers' way.

Best of luck in week eight.

