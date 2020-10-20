Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 7

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, week seven begins on time and things are sort of back to normal although there were two Monday Night Football games in week six.

This week the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Jonathon Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Myles Gaskin, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week seven.

QUARTERBACKS

Andy Dalton, DAL at WSH-(35% Owned)

Welp, that went about as bad as you could have expected for Dalton, the Cowboys, and especially Zeke. We all know that Andy Dalton has struggled and experienced shrinkage like he was George Costanza getting out of a pool. This week, they face the Washington Football Team at noon, I think there's just too much talent there offensively for him not to play well here not in primetime.

Carson Wentz, PHI vs. NYG-(51% Owned)

Alright, I know, I'm breaking my own rule here by including Carson Wentz but I feel as though some owners will be so frustrated by his lack of output that they'll look right past his next two opponents. For that reason and that reason alone, I'm in on Carson Wentz the next two weeks facing the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he'll be without Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz but he should get DeSean Jackson back, I think he could be a decent bye week plug-in.

RUNNING BACKS

J.D. Mckissic, WSH vs. DAL (33% Owned)

Antonio Gibson has been the sexy name for the Washington Football Team early this season but quietly Mckissic has been the more consistent fantasy player. He's recorded six catches for at least 40 yards in three games straight and he's facing the weak Cowboys defense that just allowed a boatload of yards to running backs to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Boston Scott, PHI vs. NYG (12% Owned)

With Miles Sanders going down with a knee injury for at least this coming game on Thursday against the Giants Boston Scott gets an uptick if you're in desperate need of a running back option this week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SEA-(48% Owned)

I hope you picked up Kirk and played him against Dallas in week six, if you did you were a very happy fantasy owner and he finds himself right back on this list once again with another great match-up. The Seattle Seahawks rank dead last against opposing wide receivers this season which could lead to Kirk taking the top off the defense once again.

Preston Williams, MIA BYE-(45% Owned)

DeVante Parker has a bit of a groin injury heading into the bye week but now might be a great time to scoop up Williams in case Parker is hampered coming out of the bye week at all. Also, Tua has been announced as the Dolphins starter moving forward in replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick which could add an element of dynamic-ness to aid Williams and others.

Cole Beasley, BUF at NYJ-(39% Owned)

Beasley remains a nice little piece of this Buffalo offense and a safety valve for Josh Allen. Now, you shouldn't expect anything more than 12-17 points from Cole but in the same respect, you shouldn't expect anything less than eight points from him either. I guess what I'm trying to say is that he's got a stable floor and a limited ceiling which makes for a safe bye week plugin at a WR3 or flex spot. Oh yeah and he faces the Jets this week.

TIGHT END

Darren Fells, HOU vs. GB (5% Owned)

With Jordan Akins out with concussion/ankle injuries that paved the way for a lot of Darren Fells and he took advantage with six catches and 85 yards for 17.5 fantasy points. In addition, he'll face a Green Bay defense that doesn't routinely handle tight ends well as they recently allowed a similar stat line to Rob Gronkowski.

Best of luck in week seven.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook