Waiver Wire Tuesday, The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 5

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, week five begins the dreaded by weeks, however, we did see two teams go on a COVID bye-week this past week and almost had a disaster on our hand's fantasy-wise if NE-KC couldn't play this past week.

This week the Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions are on their bye-week. This means you'll be looking to replace guys like Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay, Aaron Jones, and others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week four.

In case you missed The Fantasy Football Lounge, check it out here:

QUARTERBACK:

Daniel Jones, NYG-29% Owned @DAL

I know Danny Dimes hasn't lived up to his name this season but it seems like whenever a quarterback faces Dallas this season they turn up and have a solid day. Maybe this is the week for Jones to turn things around as the Cowboys are giving up about 36 points per game and rank 29th against opposing QBs.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR-13% Owned @ATL

Teddy Two-Gloves has actually been pretty good for Carolina this season putting up 14+ fantasy points in three of four games this season AND he gets to face the beat-up Atlanta Falcons secondary. I mean, is there anything else I need to say to endorse Teddy B?

RUNNING BACKS:

D'Ernest Johnson, CLE-0.4% Owned vs. IND

Another injury to a running back... This time Nick Chubb went down with an MCL injury for the Cleveland Browns and should miss about six weeks. This meant little known D'Ernest Johnson jumped into the fray and actually played well. Johnson carried 14 times for 100 yards and when you pair him with Kareem Hunt they should still be able to run the football with ease.

Justin Jackson, LAC-10% Owned @NO

Speaking of running back injuries add Austin Ekeler to that list as he suffered a grade two hamstring injury and will miss multiple weeks as well, next man up. So, before you go add Justin Jackson, make sure someone doesn't own Joshua Kelley who will be the starter for the Chargers. If Kelley is owned then look to add Jackson as a depth piece as a guy who might get some run in the backfield along with the rookie Kelley.

Damien Harris, NE-23% Owned vs. DEN

This rookie made his NFL debut on Monday and boy did he look strong. I know the Patriots have always been a weird spot for the running backs and not being able to trust them but Harris looks to be the guy. Harris had 17 carries and a cool 100 yards but don't expect a ton from him in the passing game as James White should see a lot of passing.

WIDE RECEIVERS:

Scotty Miller, TB-15% Owned @CHI

Quietly becoming one of Tom Brady's favorite targets I like Scotty Miller as a nice little bye-week plugin or even a low-end WR2. He's finished with 10+ fantasy points in three of four weeks this season, I personally like anyone who has good repot with Tompa Brady.

Cole Beasley, BUF-28% Owned @TEN

Beasley is sort of like Scotty Miller where you should expect big games out of him week to week but you should expect a pretty stable floor with 5-7 catches and 40-70 yards. If you need a bye-week plug-in at your flex spot or a WR3 Beasley should be considered.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF-35% Owned vs. MIA

Gosh, I can't wait for Jimmy G to return from injury because as much as people complain about him he's much better than Nick Mullins or C.J. Bethard. I'm excited to see what the dynamic Aiyuk looks like with Jimmy G under center, he didn't have a great game stats-wise in week four but he did get another rushing score and should have a good match-up this week against MIA.

Tee Higgins, CIN-37% Owned @BAL

The tide seems to be turning in Cincy as AJ Green just can't seem to return to form and Tee Higgins continues to emerge as a go-to target for Joe Burrow. With how poor their defense still is and how much talent Higgins has I'd be comfortable picking him up and plugging him in as a flex possibly moving forward and definitely during bye weeks.

TIGHT END:

Robert Tonyan, GB-13% Owned

I know the Packers have a bye-week this week but if you have room to spare for an extra TE on your roster go grab Bobby. He's got a touchdown in three straight games now and his targets/receptions have gone up as well. Now, temper your enthusiasm because Davante Adams should be back after the bye and that'll limit some of the production but it seems as though he's evolving into a mainstay within the offense.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook