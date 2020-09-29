Waiver Wire Tuesday, The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 4

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, week three of the fantasy football season is in the books and there were a couple of injuries, surprise, surprise... Chris Carson will most likely miss a week or two ONLY thank goodness and there's good news that Michael Thomas and Davante Adams may be coming back this week after missing their game against one another last weekend.

Also, if you have a running back who has a clear-cut backup go grab him and stash him the way things have gone for running backs this season. It was good to see Mike Davis play well filling in for Carolina this past week.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week four.

QUARTERBACK:

Jared Goff, LAR-37% Owned

After a below-average performance in week one with just about 10 fantasy points, Goff has produced two straight with 23+ points and if you're still holding out hope that Danny Dimes will come around I'd jump ship on that one. Goff also has two terrific match-ups the next two weeks and with bye's beginning in week five it's time to think ahead. Over the next two weeks, the Rams face the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. Do it now, thank me later.

RUNNING BACKS:

Carlos Hyde, SEA-10% Owned

With the potential loss of starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson because of an unfortunate tackle by a Dallas defender for a week or two Hyde needs to be owned. I wouldn't go overly crazy trying to get him because it's not a guarantee that Carson absolutely will miss time but as of now they're saying he could miss a week or two. This will be a bandaid if you get him cool but if not don't sweat it too much, he won't be a season-changer.

Jeff Wilson, SF-14.5% Owned

Stop me if you've heard this recently, a 49er running back was hurt last week... The latest casualty came in the form of Jerick McKinnon who hurt his ribs in the 4th quarter and that has paved the way for San Fransisco's 4th string running back Jeff Wilson. He was available in a lot of my leagues last week and with players on my bench not playing on game day I moved them to IR and picked up Wilson just in case, glad I did. Now, if you're one of the many who didn't grab him you're going to have to fight your way to him through the waivers. However, don't go crazy trying to grab him because he wasn't very efficient on the ground in a committee backfield with 12 carries for 15 yards but he did find the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground. There's a chance Mostert plays this coming week against Philly.

Myles Gaskin, MIA-46% Owned

I hope you don't get too GASed up by this guy, see what I did there? Okay, funny time is over, back to business. Myles Gaskin seems to have grabbed a hold of the main running back duties in Miami for the time being ahead of goal-line Jordan Howard and barely in Matt Brieda. Last week was the first time he received double-digit carries and while he didn't run wild with the extra carries, just being on the field more gives us some clarity to the Dolphins backfield. In addition, he's come away with 15 catches in the first three games as well and if you're doing the math at home that's 5 catches a game for five extra points. However, he has yet to find the end zone with Howard handling strictly the goal line carries so temper your enthusiasm when it comes to Myles.

WIDE RECEIVERS:

Allen Lazard, GB-39% Owned

It has been a solid start to the 2020 campaign for Allen Lazard aka the Lizard with the trust of All-Pro QB Aaron Rodgers at his back he's had a nice start. Two out of the first three games he's gone over 15 fantasy points including a 23 pointer on Sunday Night Football without Davante Adams. There's no telling when he might be back in the lineup with that pesky hamstring injury so I'd say grab Lazard, he seems to be more of Rodgers go-to target than MVS.

Anthony Miller, CHI-29% Owned

Do you enjoy a good thrill ride? One where you could either hit it big or go broke? Does that sound like your type of personality? Well then, do I have the player for you. Meet Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller who has literally boomed and busted back and forth through three games. Week one was a 15 point performance, followed by a goose egg, and then a 12 point showing. Are you willing to take the risk? That answer could depend on how desperate you are for a WR and how much you believe in the new starting QB, the ultimate relief pitcher Nick Foles.

Justin Jefferson, MIN-33.5% Owned

After two games of subpar performances, the former LSU product resembled more of his college self which is a great thing not only for Viking fans but fantasy players as well. Kirk Cousins isn't afraid to sling it and having a respectable weapon to go along with Thielen certainly isn't a bad thing. I think he has the ability to eventually take a nice step this season.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF-17% Owned

The 49ers are dropping like flies left, right, and center so there really aren't very many options... They liked Aiyuk for a reason and he'll get a big-time opportunity to show off his stuff while the entire offense is on the mend. He was solid in week three hauling in five of eight targets for 70 yards and also carrying the ball three times for 31 yards and his first house call.

TIGHT END:

Dalton Schultz, DAL-24% Owned

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy like to chuck the pigskin as they lead the league with just over 48 attempts per game, Dak better have some good insurance on that wing of his. There are a ton of weapons in Big D but the tight end position seems like it'll certainly be in the mix when the WR's can't get open or there's pressure coming as a quick easy target. This role was supposed to be Blake Jarwin's but he got injured first game of the season so Schultz has stepped in and seen some decent production thus far. Over the previous two weeks, he's seen 16 targets and hauled in 13 catches with a score.

