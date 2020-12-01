Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 13

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, it's getting late early as they say as we head into week 13 and the playoffs are right around the corner. It's time to make your final stand and get into the dance to give yourself a chance to win a Championship.

This week the bye weeks are back with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking a rest this week. This means that you'll be looking to replace guys like Mike Davis, Robby Anderson, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Gronkowski, and many others.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 13.

QUARTERBACKS

Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs. CIN-(21.5% Owned)

Here we are again with Fitzmagic but is it really a bad thing? For the most part, when he's been the starter this year he's been pretty good. In six of his eight starts, he's scored 16+ fantasy points and 20+ in four of them. He's also facing a Cincinnati Bengals defense that leaves a lot to be desired... He doesn't have a mega ceiling but he generally has a pretty stable floor.

Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. JAX-(20% Owned)

My goodness, Kirk has been quietly crushing it lately fantasy-wise and the Vikings have played pretty well too. Over his last four games, Cousins has averaged 22 points per contest including three performances all over 20 fantasy points. Again, like Kitzmagic, the ceiling isn't super-high but the floor seems pretty stable, especially facing the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming week.

RUNNING BACKS

James White, NE @ PIT-(48% Owned)

No Rex Burkhead= a big day for James White and more prosperous days ahead for the veteran running back who scored not once but TWICE on Sunday in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the one concerning thing here is that he brought in only one catch for -1 yard, I expect him to be more productive in the passing game in the coming weeks if you're low on RB depth.

Devontae Booker, LVR @ NYJ-(5% Owned)

The starting running back in the Vegas backfield is Josh Jacobs and he's now dealing with an ankle injury which puts his status in question meaning that Devontae Booker might be useful fantasy-wise. He's the direct backup to Jacobs and if he were to miss time, Booker has a great match-up with a very weak Jets defense which ranks 26th against opposing running backs.

Cam Akers, LAR @ ARI-(28% Owned)

We've been waiting all year long to see young Cam Akers splash and we FINALLY saw it in week 12 as he went off for 84 yards on nine carries along with a score. Now, it's still a bit murky but what you can hope for is that head coach Sean McVay throws caution to the wind and just rolls out the rookie for 15+ carries to see what he can really do. He's clearly the most explosive of the three backs but when there's competition it's hard to be sure how they'll handle the backfield carries.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ HOU-(37.5% Owned)

It seems as though we're seeing a changing in the guard out in Indy with Philip Rivers under center, TY Hilton seems to be past his prime and the young-gun Michael Pittman Jr. seems to be emerging. He had a surprising down week last week against the Titans but I'm doubling down this week against a weak Texans secondary who just lost their best corner in Bradley Roby, let the young man eat.

Henry Ruggs/Nelson Agholor, LVR @ NYJ-(34%/32% Owned)

Give me all of the Las Vegas Raiders against the New York Jets and both of these guys are deep threats, I'm expecting them both to shake loose for big gainers on Sunday. The Jets rank 27th against opposing wide-outs this season, I know Agholor has been more consistent than Ruggs this year but I think this could be the game he really breaks out.

TIGHT END

Robert Tonyan, GB vs. CHI (46% Owned)

I'm sticking with Tonyan again this week because I can, he's still under 50% owned and had a nice role within the Packers offense once again in week 12 with five catches for 67 yards, and a score. Philly plays hard on defense but they're a floundering team right now, Green Bay seems to stomp on floundering teams, especially on offense.

Best of luck in week 13.

