Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 11

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, it's week eight and the playoffs are closer than you think. It's either time to kick it into high gear, make a trade, or begin to look ahead to set yourself up for success.

This week the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Josh Allen, Stefon Digs, Allen Robinson, Brandon Aiyuk, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future favorable match-ups and bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 11.

QUARTERBACKS

Jameis Winston, NO vs. ATL-(1% Owned)

Much like Teddy Bridgewater last season, Jameis Winston will get his shot to call the shots under-center for the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs. Winston signed with the Saints to learn from Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and especially Drew Brees. We'll see what he's learned in about a half of a season as the back-up, he looks like he's in great shape and we'll be quarterbacking an offense full of weapons.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @ DEN-(45% Owned)

The youngster continues to improve as he's now 3-0 as the starter for the 6-3 Miami Dolphins who have seemed to rally around him. He's averaged a solid 18 points over his last two starts and now he gets the privilege of taking on one of the weaker teams in the NFL in the Denver Broncos. He may not absolutely go off but he should provide you with at least a stable floor.

RUNNING BACKS

Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ DEN-(13% Owned)

With Myles Gaskin on IR the Dolphins have been searching for somebody to step up to head their running game and that guy in week 10 was Salvon Ahmed. He received a healthy 21 carry workload on Sunday totaling 85 yards and a touchdown for 16 points. Jordan Howard is gone and it looks like Ahmed will probably get another shot to carry the rock a bunch this week when the Fins travel to Denver to face the Broncos who rank 19th against the run.

Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. NYJ-(48% Owned)

The fantasy football season is always filled with twists and turns and we're seeing one here with Kalen Ballage who has been very useful in the Chargers backfield which has been a mixed bag after Austin Ekeler went down earlier this year. Balage burst onto the scene as a guy LA picked up off the scrap heap two weeks ago with just over 16 points then was demoted to the practice squad. However, on Saturday before their week 10 match-up against Miami, he was called back to active duty and put up about 15 more points. He seems to be the guy the Chargers are rolling with, if you can grab him I would suggest doing so if you need some running back depth and play him against a week Jets defense.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Lazard, GB @ IND-(45% Owned)

The Green Bay Packers have until Wednesday to determine whether or not they want to activate Lazard from injured-reserve or not based on where he is in the recovery process from core muscle surgery. If he's able to come back go and pick him up, you've seen what Marquez Valdes-Scantling has done the previous two weeks and Lazard is more talented than MVS.

Jalen Reagor, PHI @ CLE-(37% Owned)

Don't look now but the Eagles offense is slowly getting healthy including youngster Jalen Reagor. He's received 13 targets over the last two games he's played and has put up an average of 11 points over that time since returning from injury. Philly is also facing Cleveland this week who ranks 27th against opposing wide receivers. Grab Reagor if you need some WR depth for sure.

Jakobi Meyers, NE @ HOU-(38% Owned)

The new number one receiver for the somewhat sad New England offense isn't saying much but hold the phone, he's put up four straight games of double-figure score games. Over that four-game stretch, he's averaged about 17 points per game and he's facing a Houston defense that's ranked 22nd against opposing wide-outs this season.

TIGHT END

Logan Thomas, WSH vs. CIN (30% Owned)

Back to the crap-shoot that is the tight end position and this week's dart throw comes to us from the Washington Football Team in the form of Logan Thomas. Thomas put up 10.6 points in week 10 and gets a juicy opponent this week in the Cincinnati Bengals who rank 31st against opposing tight ends in 2020. Fire him up.

Best of luck in week 11.

