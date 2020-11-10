Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 10

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, it's week eight and the playoffs are closer than you think. It's either time to kick it into high gear, make a trade, or begin to look ahead to set yourself up for success.

This week the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Dallas Cowboys are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Todd Gurley, Amari Cooper, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future favorable match-ups and bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 10.

QUARTERBACKS

Jared Goff, LAR vs. SEA-(41% Owned)

I understand that Jared Goff is one of the more frustrating fantasy quarterbacks to own and at this point the way he's produced inconsistently he's no more than a streaming option when the match-up is right. Wouldn't you know it, the match-up looks right with Seattle this week who rank dead last against opposing quarterbacks, they simply struggle defending the pass.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. LAC-(28% Owned)

The youngster didn't do much in his debut failing to gain more than 100 yards through the air but those struggles didn't continue in week 9 when he looked more comfortable, confident, and healthy. He gives you the ability to throw the football along with some mobility as he put up over 24 points last week. He's 2-0 and the Chargers are up next in South Beach, they rank 24th against opposing quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACKS

Duke Johnson, HOU @ CLE-(17% Owned)

The Houston Texans lost starting running back David Johnson to a concussion in week 9 and the other Johnson, Duke stepped in and scored a touchdown which made it a nice day for the veteran back. Duke Johnson has been frustrating to own because he has the ability to catch the football as a running back but has never taken advantage of an opportunity. This might be the next opportunity on deck for Duke if David can't go in week 10 when the Texans take on the Cleveland Browns, if he's out the volume will certainly be there for Duke.

J.D. McKissic, WSH @ DET-(48% Owned)

A frequent flyer on the waiver wire column McKissic is pushing that 50% threshold and I expect this to be one of the final times we'll see him here with running back injuries players will be looking for fill-ins and depth. McKissic has been steady this entire year averaging about nine points per game and yet to get into the end zone. Last week, he had his most fruitful game of the season with Washington trailing he garnered nine catches for 65 yards which is where he did most of his damage. Now, I wouldn't expect him to score 17 points again this week but he has a steady floor and there's always a chance he could find the end zone eventually.

Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. PHI-(32% Owned)

No Devonta Freeman has led to good things for Wayne Gallman as he's scored a touchdown in each of his last three games and has averaged almost 15 points over those three games. Now, you'll have to monitor the situation because Freeman is questionable this week with the ankle injury but if he can't go Gallman should be in line for the lead back role once again.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Lizard, GB vs.JAX-(43% Owned)

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need to have a solid No. 2 wide receiver and that's exactly what Lizard was looking like before he had to undergo core muscle surgery after their week three victory over the Saints in which he exploded. This will be his second week back to practice since the surgery and they have designated him to return from IR when he's ready to go, that could certainly be this week after he almost suited up last Thursday. If and when he's able to come back he'll be an immediate flex play.

Jalen Reagor, PHI @ NYG-(21% Owned)

Don't look now but the Eagles offense is slowly getting healthy including youngster Jalen Reagor. The team is coming off their bye week so hopefully, they were able to benefit from the additional rest and maybe Wentz and Reagor got a little extra work in. They take on the Giants this week who rank 23rd against opposing wide receivers.

Anthony Miller/Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. MIN-(14/24% Owned)

It's really a toss-up between both Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney for the number two receiving role within this below average Bears passing offense behind Allen Robinson. Now, neither of these guys REALLY excite me but they have stable floors with a good solid match-up this week facing one of the worst secondaries in the league in the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, they rank 30th against wide-outs this year, so if you can choose right you might be in for a nice pay day fantasy-wise.

TIGHT END

Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. SEA (47% Owned)

It's been a very disappointing season all around for Tyler Higbee but if you've been holding onto him, this might be the time to deploy him and hope for the best. He faces the Seattle secondary which we know has trouble stopping the passing attack so this might be his best shot to come through for you. If he fails to do so, I'd say it's welcome to dumpsville Mr. Higbee...

Best of luck in week 10.

