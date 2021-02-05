Yes, Louisianians are all heartbroken that our New Orleans Saints aren’t playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday. But two things the people in Louisiana love are FOOTBALL and FOOD. So, you can bet there will be a lot of us watching the big game and eating something delicious. WAITR is going to be “Super Busy” making food deliveries on Sunday since the Super Bowl is one of the top five delivery days of the year. According to Louisiana Radio Network, WAITR ranked what they think will be the top 10 food items that will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday in Louisiana. It is not surprising to see wings at the top of the list.

WAITR Top 10 Food Orders in Louisiana on Super Bowl Sunday 2021