Waffle House Closing 365 Locations Across U.S.

Waffle House is yet another one of the businesses feeling the crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the breakfast chain has announced it has closed 365 locations. However, 1,627 locations remain open.

According to the map Waffle House posted on their Facebook page, no Acadiana locations have closed. (But as you'll see, a handful of restaurants in Louisiana are closed.)

In a Facebook post on March 15th, Waffle House said they were attempting to keep their customers safe and their nearly 45,000 employees on the job.

“We want to acknowledge the great efforts of our associates, who work hard every shift to create a safe, warm and welcoming dining experience 24 hours daily.”

Hopefully, the company is helping the employees who are out of a job over these next few weeks.