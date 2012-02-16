WAC’s Benson Named Sun Belt Commissioner

The Sun Belt Conference announced today that Karl Benson will be the league's new Commissioner, effective April 1.

Benson comes to the Sun Belt after 18 years as Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference. He was also the Commissioner of the Mid-American Conference from 1990-94.

Benson will succeed Wright Waters, who has announced his retirement.

Benson will remain the WAC Commissioner in the interim period,until April, at which time he will begin the transition period from April until Waters' retirement.

The official conference statement can be found here.