Vote For The Best Pro Wrestling Entrance Music Ever

Pro wrestling has long been an escape for Americans. During times of high stress on our society, many look for things that make them feel good, including entertainment and nostalgia. Thankfully, pro wrestling offers both.

One of the most exciting parts of pro wrestling is the "entertainment" of the spectacle. Each match starts with, and ends with, a very important part of that entertainment value. For the last 30-40 years, pro wrestlers have been coming to the ring with entrance "themes", or songs that accompany them to and from the ring. These songs help establish the characters before they even start their match.

Through the peak of pro wrestling, the wrestlers "themes" were also used to tell stories. These theme songs would interrupt other performers, or matches, or at random, and the way the crowd would react would help demonstrate the power of the song, and that character. For example, jump to the :22 mark in this video:

When Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit, the building came unglued. In the wrestling industry, that's called a "pop". Whenever you can get an audible reaction from a crowd, a commentator, or even another wrestler, insiders call it a "pop", and its what they live for.

