Volunteers Needed for LARC’s Noel Acadien au Village

In a year that's turned out to be topsy turvy at best, and a horrible disaster at worst, it's nice to know that some cherished holiday traditions will continue. Noel Acadien au Village, the beloved annual holiday display of lights, has been a major fundraiser for LARC’s Acadian Village, which is a local 501(c) non-profit organization here in Lafayette.Their primary focus is on assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and funds raised at this annual event help with this important mission.

This year, Noel Acadien au Village will indeed delight girls and boys of all ages from December 4th through December 23rd from 5:30pm - 9:00 pm nightly, weather permitting.

Over half a million lights that will twinkle throughout the historic village during the holidays, with live local entertainment each night, and delicious food and beverages available for the chilly nights. This Christmas wouldn't be the same without the beautiful displays and sparkling lights at 203 Greenleaf Drive each night. It is a true winter wonderland right here in Acadiana.

The enchantment of this holiday event is that everyone has an opportunity to be a part of the magic. Hundreds of volunteers make this Christmas tradition possible, and this year is no different. LARC is currently seeking individuals, school groups, civic organizations or families to help out each night. for more information, or to sign up, contact Karon Davis, (337) 706-8759 or kdavis@lafayettelarc.org. You can help make this the best year ever for the folks who benefit from the amazing programs at LARC. Ticket information is pending.