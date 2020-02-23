Left hander Ian Seymour had success a year ago pitching in the ACC.. Sunday, he showed why.

Seymour allowed just two hits and struck out eleven in six innings of work and Virginia Tech got a couple of timely hits early in the game and went on to defeat Louisiana 3-0 before a paid crowd of 4,500 Sunday afternoon at M. L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Seymour allowed a single to Connor Dupuy in the third inning and a two out single to freshman Julian Brock in the fourth. The Cajuns had two other base runners on a hit batsman and a walk, but only Dupuy got as far as second base.

Seymour's performance overshadowed another great outing by the Cajuns' pitching staff. Starter Carter Robinson (0-1) and reliever Brandon Young scattered eight hits and allowed just two earned runs. The two combined for just one walk and eight strikeouts.

Virginia Tech got on the board in the second inning when Scott Palmer was hit by a pitch and Gavin Cross singled to put runners on first and second. A sacrifice moved the runners to second and third and a sacrifice fly plated the first run of the inning. Reagan Teegarden's double scored Cross to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Hokies (3-3) scored another run in the third when Nick Biddeson singled and went to third on a throwing error. He later scored the unearned run on a ground ball.

Cross and Tanner Thomas each had a pair of hits for the Hokies. Brock started at designated hitter and had three hits to pace the Cajuns (2-6). Dupuy added a pair of hits for Louisiana.

The Cajuns continue their eight game homestand when they welcome Northwestern State to Russo Park Wednesday night at 6:00 pm. Left hander Brandon Talley will get the start for the Cajuns.