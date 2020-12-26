Vinyl Album Sales Hit Historic High in 2020

They say if you live long enough, old stuff tends to come back in style. That appears to be true with vinyl records. So don't throw out that old turntable just yet.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Vinyl records are making a comeback. In the week ending December 24, 2020, vinyl record sales hit a high note. 1.8 million albums were sold in the U.S. alone. That's the biggest week for vinyl album sales since Nielsen Soundscan started keeping track of sales in 1991. The second-biggest week of vinyl album sales was the week before Christmas week, ending December 17.

People claimed old school vinyl albums are like eating comfort food. In 2020 people were looking for something that made them feel comfortable and safe with a nostalgic feel and vinyl albums checked all the boxes.

More and more independent record stores are popping up across America. And more and more retailers are stocking store shelves with a variety of vinyl records. Finally, something good to come out of 2020.

Today's vinyl albums cost more than they did in the good old days, but they also sound better too. Most record labels are using higher quality vinyl in standard pressings.

Vinyl records aren't the only oldie but goodie making a comeback, The biggest selling LP last week was Paul McCartney's new studio album "McCartney III". Last week, the former Beatle's new release sold almost 32,000 copies.

Neilsen Soundscan is reporting electronic downloads were down in 2020. Industry experts believe the Coronavirus pandemic has caused people to go back to basics and you don't get much more basic than the beautiful warm sounds that only vinyl can produce.