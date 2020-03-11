Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After almost 22 full seasons in the NBA, Vince Carter may have just played the final game of his illustrious career Wednesday night after the league announced that it's suspending games for the remainder of the season. Our very own Scott Prather wrote about the NBA's decision here.

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks were late in their game when the news broke and shook the basketball landscape. With just under 20 seconds remaining in overtime and the Knicks poised to seal a win, the great Vince Carter checked back into the game.

Carter was hoping that if these were the last 20 seconds he'd play in the NBA he'd go out on a high note and go out on a high note he would...

Great to see Vinsanity go out like that if in fact, this was his final shot in a terrific NBA career in which he averaged almost 17 ppg and was a nine-time All-Star.

He scored five points in 13 minutes in a 136-131 overtime loss to New York.

