Vikings Waive Ex-LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg

A two-time All-SEC performer as a member of the LSU Tigers is looking for a new professional organization.

Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg was waived by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

The 30-year Von Rosenberg signed with the Vikings as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

A native of Zachary, Louisiana, Von Rosenberg originally intended to play college baseball at LSU before signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after being selected in the 6th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft.

After six years of playing professional baseball, Von Rosenberg returned to LSU, walking on to the football program.

After redshirting his freshman season, Von Rosenberg became the team's primary punter early in his redshirt freshman season of 2017 and was named to the SEC's All-Freshman Team, punting 36 times for an average of 43.3 yards.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Von Rosenberg was named second-team All-SEC the following season after finishing second in the conference with a 45.7 yard per punt average on 51 attempts.

As a redshirt junior in 2019, Von Rosenberg punted 47 times with a 42.8-yard average, helping the Tigers to the National Championship.

Last season, as a senior, Von Rosenberg was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 43.9 yards on 59 punts.