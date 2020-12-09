VIDEO: This May Be The Most Impressive Call Ever Made By A Football Referee

In a Benglas vs. Doplhins NFL game, the referee calling the game was forced to make one of the longest, and seemingly most impressive, calls I have ever seen.

You can check out the video posted to Twitter by @SharpFootball below

According to Sharp, head referee of the game, Ron Torbert, does have an Ivey League education and it was most definitely put to use for this extensive call.

Extensive is an understatement, this is an absolute mosh-posh of penalties and ejections that Torbert had the pleasure of reciting for everyone watching to see.

Other than a couple of chances to breath, the ref did not miss a beat as he went through the litany of infractions, names, and numbers. Add this one to the highlight tape!