Video Scoreboard Ready For UL Softball

There will be a new addition to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park this weekend when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play host to the 34th Louisiana Classics.

Actually, it's an upgraded addition, but what an upgrade it is.

The upgraded video scoreboard, which features just about anything you could think of, is complete in right-field and will be ready for action on Friday.

The upgraded scoreboard looks very nice in pictures and should look even better in person.

It's another thing that will make UL softball at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park special in 2020.