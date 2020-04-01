Video of Coach O, Steve Gleason and Friends Thanks LA Healthcare

Healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk to save so many during this coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana is one of the hardest hit in the United States with COVID-19. If you’re from Louisiana, you know we have each other’s back and we lift each other up. Louisana Hospital Association posted this heartfelt video on its Facebook page. The moving video is done by Coach O, Steve Gleason, Pierre Thomas, John Goodman, Mickey Loomis, and many other friends of the healthcare industry thanking our front line heroes in Louisiana. I hope it gets shared enough that every healthcare worker in our beautiful state sees it. We are so grateful to have these wonderful, hard-working, selfless people in our state! I love their hashtag, #HealthcareHereauxs.