Video Of New Orleans Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Arrest – Officer Tases Him In Chest

New reports show video of the arrest incident involving New Orleans Pelicans' center Jaxson Hayes. In the video, you can see Los Angeles police officers wrestling with Hayes on the ground as one officer tases him directly in the chest.

Why Did Jaxson Hayes Get Arrested?

Reports from @NOLAnews include how the incident evolved into Hayes being tased by an LAPD officer.

According to the report, LAPD responded to a domestic dispute call at Hayes' girlfriend's home. Hayes' met officers in the front yard of the home and they instructed the Pelicans player to stay in the yard while they spoke to the woman inside of the home. After Hayes made multiple attempts to get inside the house, officers attempted to put his hands behind his back.

Hayes broke out of the officers' grip and pushed an officer away. This is when Hayes was wrestled to the ground, prompting an officer to tase him.

Video of Jaxson Hayes arrest

You can see video of the arrest below.

In the video, you can hear a friend telling the officers that he could see Hayes' choking.

One officer tells Hayes' friend, that was videoing the incident, to back up. This is when two other officers arrived on the scene and seemingly brought the friend of Hayes to the ground.

More on the incident from @TMZ_Sports who initially reported the video.

Hayes faces one count of resisting arrest after posting a $25,000 bond. The Pelicans have stated that they were aware of the situation, but have not said anything more since.