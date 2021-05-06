Video From Moment Ian Book Was Drafted By New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints added a new quarterback to their roster during the recent NFL Draft. Former Notre Dame star, Ian Book, posted video of the special moment he got the call from the Saints organization to social media.

See the video posted to Twitter by @IanBook12 below.

As you can see in the above video, Book along with his family and friends got to share the moment at his home in California. You can hear when Book says, "Let's go!" after being told he would be drafted to New Orleans. As the announcement comes in, the family surrounding book beings cheering, crying, and high-fiving all at the same time.

It is clear to see that Book and his crew are super excited about him ending up with the Saints. While Drew Brees will no longer be there to mentor the young QB, he will have a talented room to learn from with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill having plenty of experience to groom the young talent.

We can't wait to see Ian Book in Black & Gold, as he will be an important piece to the Saints future success.

While I have a feeling this pick will not go down as a mistake for the #WhoDatNation, you can check out some of the draft picks from the past that did not go the Saints way.